Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dario’s of Sowerby Bridge now has a second shop on Crossley Street in Halifax town centre.

Dario’s Slice opened today (Monday) offering pizza to eat-in or take out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And from next week, it says delivery will also be available.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new takeaway in Halifax town centre

For more information and how to order, visit www.dariosslice.co.uk .

According to their website, Dario’s of Sowerby Bridge have been serving up pizza for the last 25 years.