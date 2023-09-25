Dario's Pizza: One of Calderdale's favourite pizza and kebab takeaways opens new shop in Halifax town centre
A popular pizza takeaway has opened a new shop in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Dario’s of Sowerby Bridge now has a second shop on Crossley Street in Halifax town centre.
Dario’s Slice opened today (Monday) offering pizza to eat-in or take out.
And from next week, it says delivery will also be available.
For more information and how to order, visit www.dariosslice.co.uk .
According to their website, Dario’s of Sowerby Bridge have been serving up pizza for the last 25 years.
They also serve pizzas, kebabs, pastas and burgers.