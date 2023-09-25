News you can trust since 1853
Dario's Pizza: One of Calderdale's favourite pizza and kebab takeaways opens new shop in Halifax town centre

A popular pizza takeaway has opened a new shop in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Dario’s of Sowerby Bridge now has a second shop on Crossley Street in Halifax town centre.

Dario’s Slice opened today (Monday) offering pizza to eat-in or take out.

And from next week, it says delivery will also be available.

The new takeaway in Halifax town centreThe new takeaway in Halifax town centre
For more information and how to order, visit www.dariosslice.co.uk .

According to their website, Dario’s of Sowerby Bridge have been serving up pizza for the last 25 years.

They also serve pizzas, kebabs, pastas and burgers.

