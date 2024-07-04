Dean Clough: Firm which designs visitor experiences for National Trust, Science Museum, RNLI and more moves to historic Halifax mill site as 'the obvious location'
The Creative Core has relocated its studio headquarters and a team of 12 from Huddersfield to F Mill at the iconic mill complex.
Established in 2010 to create visitor experiences for museums, heritage sites, libraries and other cultural attractions, the firm also operates its own in-house bespoke joinery business which employs another 30 people at its manufacturing site in Boothtown.
Core’s clients include national organisations including the National Trust, Science Museum, Amgueddfa Cymru and the RNLI along with Thackray Museum of Medicine in Leeds, Bolton Art Gallery, Library and Museum, and the Peace Museum in Bradford.
Nichola Ward, creative director at The Creative Core, said: “Dean Clough was the obvious location for us to relocate to.
"The venue is well known for its cultural offering, with a mix of successful galleries, a theatre, art houses, media, and design businesses, which is a great fit for The Creative Core.
“Representing a legacy of industrial heritage and innovation, Dean Clough provides the perfect setting for us to showcase our services and ethos to visiting clients.
"The site ticks all boxes in terms of accessibility, amenity and wellbeing for our own team, and the Dean Clough team have been incredibly accommodating, with great flexibility and warmth.”
Jeremy Hall, chairman and managing director of Dean Clough, added: “We are thrilled to welcome The Creative Core to the Dean Clough family.
"The business model is truly exciting and blends perfectly with the innovative design orientated businesses we have here.”