A series of deals have been completed on nearly 20,000 sq ft of office accommodation following significant investment in the complex’s character mill buildings.

They include Greenarc – which provides clean energy solutions, insurance software specialists SSP and online education technology company Frog.

AND Digital has secured the entire 3,204 sq ft first floor of Fearnley Mill at Dean Clough, and a 1,500 sq ft unit in K Mill has been let to UMA which works with global brands including Microsoft, Google and Webex.

Dean Clough in Halifax

Other new occupiers include Crest Employment Services, EZOO, Block Compliance, Kirklees and Calderdale Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, Calderdale Talking Newspaper, and movie sounds designer Jameson Leigh.

Dean Clough is home to around 150 businesses, employing over 3,000 people.

Jeremy Hall, chairman and managing director at Dean Clough Ltd, said: “We are delighted to secure such a diverse range of new office occupiers and to reinforce relationships with these recent deals at Dean Clough following our dedicated drive to deliver more prime workspaces here.

"There is such a vibrant breadth of amenity on site now, with a fabulously diverse range of cafes, bars, restaurants, hairdressers, beauticians, therapists, retailers, galleries, theatre and student facilities.

“We truly believe that a vibrant and diverse amenity and cultural experience - as we have at Dean Clough - is so vitally important in creating the environment that people want to come to and work within.