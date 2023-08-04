News you can trust since 1853
Dean Clough: See inside new coffee shop bringing nitro coffee to Halifax opened by pair who have been friends since they were six

A pair of friends who share a love for coffee have opened a new cafe in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:17 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 09:18 BST

hubb coffee bar, in Courtyard Three of F Mill at Dean Clough, opened on Monday and is already proving a hit.

Nadir Zairi and his friend Hans have been friends since meeting at school when they were six and have both worked in hospitality previously.

They wanted to create the kind of coffee bar they would want to visit, said Nadir, with the best examples of every kids of coffee on offer.

That includes a cold-coffee menu – something becoming increasingly popular, especially with younger people, explained Nadir.

And they serve nitro coffee – a cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen to give it a more silky texture.

hubb has its own brewing house and can pour its own nitro coffee straight from its taps.

There is also a range of freshly-baked cookies, pastries and other baked goods to enjoy as well as soft-serve ice-cream.

"We decided to open at Dean Clough because there’s a real sense of community here,” said Nadir.

“People want to support each other and it’s so close to the town centre.

"We’ve had a really good reaction since we opened, really positive.

"We seem to be getting busier every day.”

