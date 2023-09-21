Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Delicious, in Westgate Arcade, is still open but has gone on the market for £52,950.

According to estate agents Ernes Wilson and Co, the licensed cafe has a weekly turnover of £4,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The cafe benefits from being centrally placed amongst other quality bars and restaurants and is front and centre to the shopping arcade’s own entertainment stage,” says the listing on Rightmove.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...