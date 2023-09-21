Delicious Cafe: Busy coffee shop with outdoor seating in heart of Halifax town centre goes up for sale
A popular Halifax town centre cafe has gone up for sale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Delicious, in Westgate Arcade, is still open but has gone on the market for £52,950.
According to estate agents Ernes Wilson and Co, the licensed cafe has a weekly turnover of £4,000.
"The cafe benefits from being centrally placed amongst other quality bars and restaurants and is front and centre to the shopping arcade’s own entertainment stage,” says the listing on Rightmove.
The listing says there is outdoor seating for 25 people and indoor seating for 14