Denman's Restaurant named in the top 10% of restaurants worldwide as it wins a 2021 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

Denman's Restaurant, Shelf.

Denman's Restaurant on Wade House Road was recognised as the achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to diners around the globe, having earned great reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

Chris Greenwood, of Denman's Restaurant, said: "We as a whole team at Denmans are proud to be TripAdvisors no1 rated English restaurant in Halifax. Denmans are also currently rated fifth best restaurant in west Yorkshire by the TripAdvisor review site.

"Visitors to Calderdale use this platform and in turn gives us much needed business during the post covid lockdowns .

"Our family has been involved since 1995 in the Halifax restaurant scene, my son Robert currently at the helm of the "True North" kitchen in Dean Clough.

"Denmans is located in Shelf, a very understated frontage from the outside, but walk inside and it is a beautiful candle lit environment, voted no1 romantic restaurant in Halifax, we are a classic restaurant with table cloths and plates, no buckets or roofing slates here! specialising in classic food that most eateries have long forgotten about.

"Together with smiling friendly service it seems to be earning us a great reputation both here in Halifax and beyond."

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travellers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor.

“I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilising technology to prioritise guest safety.