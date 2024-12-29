Dental practice crowned ‘Team of the Year’ at awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The dental team at Tower Hill Dental Practice is celebrating a major accolade, after being named Dental Team of the Year 2024/25 at the Prestige Awards.

This recognition marks another milestone for the practice, which was previously honoured as Dental Clinic of the Year just last year, solidifying its reputation as a multi award-winning team.

The award was described as "a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of the team, who have consistently provided exceptional care to patients in Sowerby Bridge and the surrounding areas".

Practice manager and co-owner Rachel Dilley proudly accepted the gold trophy on behalf of her team, at the recent awards ceremony.

“We are overjoyed to receive this incredible recognition,” said Rachel. “It’s a reflection of the tireless effort and cohesive teamwork that drives us to meet and exceed the needs of our patients.”

Since opening its doors in April 2023, the practice has become a trusted part of the local community, offering high-quality dental care and support to its patients. The team’s commitment to excellence extends beyond clinical services, with plans to launch community initiatives focused on children’s oral health education in the coming year.

Looking ahead to 2025, the practice is poised for expansion, with plans to welcome new team members, enhance appointment availability, and introduce an even wider range of treatments.

“We’re excited about the future and remain dedicated to serving our patients with the same level of care and compassion that has brought us this far,” said Rachel Dilley.

The practice expressed gratitude to their patients and the wider Sowerby Bridge community, attributing their success to the trust and support they’ve received.

For more information see www.towerhilldentalpractice.co.uk