Developer wants to create 'hive of social activity' at Tannery Business Centre in Northowram

A new Sainsbury's Local store will open there on November 24, creating around 20 new jobs.

A new restaurant is set to open on the site too, creating another 20 to 30 jobs, while offices will be made available to rent there next summer.

The Tannery Business Centre, formally The Tannery, was first constructed in 1893 and was originally a large mill building consisting of two large arches that faced out into a courtyard.

The site has been subject to many alterations and developments since its original state, and has been home to many local businesses throughout its lifetime.

The arches on the site will be adapted into more of a feature, with the new restaurant being housed underneath.

Shane Gough, from GT3 Properties, based in Cleckheaton, said: "Having discussed this idea with local residents and other restaurateurs, we believe that the location of The Tannery, complemented by the introduction of the Sainsbury’s Local, is the perfect location for a new restaurant.

"Having had quite a few enquiries already we are still in search of the right tenant to take this prime location for a restaurant on, which will host between 150 to 200 customers, potentially more through our next phase of developments.

"The remainder of the Business Centre is our next challenge and will incorporate serviced offices on the top floor which will be available to rent in the summer of 2023.

"Once we are successful in securing a restaurant underneath the Arches, along with the Sainsbury’s local we believe that this will boost the already positive and vibrant image of Northowram and will offer many options on the doorstep of the local residents rather than having to venture further afield.

"Our aims for The Tannery are to be able to offer opportunities to Northowram and the surrounding areas of employment, communal office space, convenience and a hive of social activity.

"It has plenty to offer in space on the middle floor with two units currently available and we look forward to beginning our works on the top floor very soon."

