Diners at restaurant in Sowerby Bridge help to raise funds for brain cancer research charity

A restaurant in Sowerby Bridge has donated all its takings from Sunday to the Crossland Brain Cancer Research charity.
By Tom Scargill
Published 26th Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Gimbals made the gesture after hearing the devastating news that Mel Crossland, whose family have been life long supporters of the restaurant, had an inoperable brain tumour.

Mel and Oli Crossland, along with Gimbals’ owners Janet and Simon Baker, decided to open the restaurant on April 21, with all proceeds being given to the charity and raised £2,300.

Mel said: “Thanks to Sailbrand and Newlands House for donating the fish and meat produce.

From left: Louis Baker, Janet Baker, Lucy Farrar , Mel Crossland, Oli Crossland, Charlie Baker and Simon Baker.From left: Louis Baker, Janet Baker, Lucy Farrar , Mel Crossland, Oli Crossland, Charlie Baker and Simon Baker.
"We are truly grateful to everyone who booked in to eat that day and of course a massive thank you to Janet, Simon, Charlie and Louis Baker, Lucy Farrar and Pav McQueen for their support and giving up their weekend.

"The total fund raising amount since starting the events six months ago has now reached £24,000.”

