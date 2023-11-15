Dirty takeaway in Brighouse closes after court action and owner banned from owning or managing a business in the UK
Kebab House on Old Lane, Brighouse, has stopped trading as its owner was found guilty of breaking the law and putting the public’s health at risk.
Offences included food products found on the premises that were past their use-by date, no soap or hygienic hand drying facilities at the sink, inadequate food hygiene awareness among staff and dirty facilities and utensils, including the sink used for washing food, the work surfaces, pots and pans and the kitchen floor.
Tupperware containers in the kitchen were contaminated with grease, dirt and food debris. The blade of the heavy duty can opener was encrusted with food, which would cause contamination of the food in the next tin opened.
At Bradford Magistrates’ Court on October 26, the owner was fined just over £1,500 and banned from owning or managing a business in the UK.
The Council’s Environmental Health Food Hygiene Team had been working to support Kebab House since 2018. The business’s food hygiene rating had ranged between the low scores of 1 and 2, which meant major improvements were necessary.
The Council always follows the principles of engagement and education before enforcing / taking legal action. The Council offers support to all businesses who ask, and provides further advice to those that are struggling or score the lowest food hygiene ratings.
In line with this approach, Environmental Health made several planned visits to Kebab House and offered support to drive up food hygiene and cleanliness standards.
Despite this support, the business failed to take the action needed to resolve the issues, so enforcement was necessary to protect the public, and the Council took Kebab House to court.
Coun Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “The punishment in this case highlights the severity of food safety crime. It was a positive result for our Environmental Health team and our communities. By raising awareness of what can happen when food businesses break the rules, we’re sending a clear message to local people that we care about their health and safety, and to businesses that they must take their hygiene responsibilities seriously.
“We carry out regular checks on all food premises to protect the public and make sure high standards are maintained. Full inspections are unannounced, and when a business is classed as high-risk, our Environmental Health team may visit every three to six months. Their checks include the condition of premises and equipment, controls in place to prevent food safety problems, and staff training.”