Di's Pies: Award-winning pie maker moves to new spot in Halifax Borough Market

By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Oct 2024, 09:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A multi-award-winning pie maker has new premises in Halifax Borough Market.

Di’s Pies has moved to a new spot at the bottom of the historic market.

The baker has posted: “Di's Pies has now moved in the Halifax Borough Market. You can find us at the bottom walkway as of Monday.”

Di’s Pies is run by Diane McInnes and her husband Colin who started the business from home and now have outlets in West Vale, Halifax Borough Market and North Dean Business Park in Stainland.

Related topics:West Vale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice