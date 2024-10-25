Di's Pies: Award-winning pie maker moves to new spot in Halifax Borough Market
A multi-award-winning pie maker has new premises in Halifax Borough Market.
Di’s Pies has moved to a new spot at the bottom of the historic market.
The baker has posted: “Di's Pies has now moved in the Halifax Borough Market. You can find us at the bottom walkway as of Monday.”
Di’s Pies is run by Diane McInnes and her husband Colin who started the business from home and now have outlets in West Vale, Halifax Borough Market and North Dean Business Park in Stainland.