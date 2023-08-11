Di’s Pies, of West Vale, has won three Guild of Fine Food Great Taste Awards.

They were for the bakery’s steak and kidney pie and gluten-free steak pie, which both won the two star awards – a prize that only 10 per cent of entries receive.

And the steak in gravy pie won a one star award – recognition only one in four entries are given.

Colin and Diane McInnes of Di's Pies in West Vale

The judges’ comments included: “We loved the crunchy-looking pastry with a generous filling that held its shape on cutting.

"The pastry was fantastic with a melt-in-the-mouth feel and was thin and crisp with a contrast to the generous meat which had a fantastic bite.

"The gravy was delicious and seasoned perfectly to complement the filling. Very moreish.”

It was the first time Di’s Pies, which was started by baker Diane McInnes seven years ago, has entered the awards.

Diane McInnes of Di's Pies in West Vale

Diane said she was over the moon to have won: “We're a little pie shop competing in big competitions."

She started the business with her husband Colin from home and now has outlets in West Vale, Halifax Borough Market and North Dean Business Park in Stainland.

Di’s Pies also has stalls at several markets – Pontefract, Birstall, Elland and soon also in Bradford.

She said she has always enjoyed making pies but was convinced to start a business as her friends said the pastry creations tasted so good, they would sell like hotcakes.

Diane has had several jobs previously, including a taxi driver, but butchery has always been her main skill.

Now she and her team make a range of pies, from traditional to more quirky, such as curry and her favourite – lamb, new potation and mint gravy.

All are handmade and can be tailored to dietary requirements, including with vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free or gluten-free pastry.

She even sends out pies to order by post.

"Everything that we do is homely,” she said.

"Everything new I try that I like, I think 'would that taste good in pastry?'