Disabled groups in Calderdale step up campaign to ban A-boards on narrow pavements

Disabled people in Hebden Bridge and throughout Calderdale are stepping up their campaign for the banning of A boards and other obstructions on our narrow pavements.

The Hebden Bridge Disability Access Forum said a recent incident saw a disabled person collided with an illegal pavement obstruction in Hebden Bridge.

A spokesperson said “We are very pleased that Calderdale Council took swift action to remove this dangerous obstruction, and grateful to the business owner for their immediate co-operation with the enforcement action.

Disability groups have spoken out about the use of A-boards

"However, as well as increased enforcement, what we need is clear, publicised policy from Calderdale Council, so businesses know what is acceptable in advance.

"We need a culture of clear pavements, so we do not exclude disabled people from the streets of Hebden Bridge. HBDAF has been corresponding with the leader and deputy leader of Calderdale Council and the head of their Highways department about A boards obstructing pavements, for over two years now. It really is time that the Council take action.”

The forum has said pavement obstructions have increased as businesses use outside space for tables and chairs, to keep customers safe whilst opening up from lockdown.

All pedestrians are affected by pavement obstacles, but especially older people, some autistic people and those with impaired vision or mobility, dementia or learning disabilities said the group.

Pete Hoey, Chief Officer at Halifax Society for the Blind, said: “The Royal National Institute of Blind People and the Guide Dogs Association have been warning for some time about reasonable and safe access requiring consideration as businesses and civic life as we emerge from the Pandemic.

"There are examples of both good and bad practice elsewhere in Calderdale, with safe use of pavements dependent on how aware business owners are. Calderdale Council needs to do more work on reminding local enterprises of the rules and supporting them to improve. After all, Calderdale’s recovery involves everybody being able to manage.”

Some towns have completely banned, with enforcement, advertising boards on pavements including York, Huddersfield and all of Bradford District explained the disability groups.

A spokesperson for Accessible Calderdale Disability Access Forum, ACDAF, said “Our members have recently fed back to us some of their barriers they are facing coming out of lockdown.

"Through listening to them we know that A Boards and general obstructions on pavements such as wastebins, parked cars, road work improvements and traffic cones, plus café outdoor furniture can be dangerous and be a hazard to disabled people with a wide range of impairments.

"Disabled people have told us they lack confidence to leave their houses coming out of lockdown and that they feel there are more barriers now facing them than before.