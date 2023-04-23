News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
4 hours ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
6 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
7 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
8 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
9 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

Disaster as Halifax man's floating record shop sinks - 1,000 records and turntables lost

A Halifax man has been left devastated after his floating record shop sank, destroying equipment and 1,000 records.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 19:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 19:18 BST

Myles Greenwood, whose shop Rubber Ducky Records is based on a canal barge, was on his way to Manchester when disaster struck.

Either a rug or mattress caught on the boat’s propeller and broke the stern gland, causing the barge to sink.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He managed to save around three quarters of his records but around 1,000 have been lost, along with vital equipment including turntables, amplifiers and electronics.

Rubber Ducky Records has launched a fundraiser after the catastropheRubber Ducky Records has launched a fundraiser after the catastrophe
Rubber Ducky Records has launched a fundraiser after the catastrophe
Most Popular

With the help of kind strangers who were passing at the time, Myles managed to get the barge floating again and pulled her a few locks down the canal to safety.

But there is thousands of pounds worth of repairs and replacements needed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The boat was an 18-month renovation project that was completed in October last year when I opened the door and took my first customers,” he said.

"The plan was to relocate to the great musical city of Manchester where I would set up shop again bringing the positive spirit of Rubber Ducky Records with it.

He lost 1,000 records as well as equipmentHe lost 1,000 records as well as equipment
He lost 1,000 records as well as equipment

"I haven’t given up on the dream but she will need a full refit inside, a new engine, new stock, and new equipment.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Myles has launched an online fundraiser with a £15,000 target.

It has already raised nearly £4,000.

He said: “I’m stunned at the love and support so far.

He was on his way to Manchester when the boat sankHe was on his way to Manchester when the boat sank
He was on his way to Manchester when the boat sank
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I can’t thank everyone enough who’s already messaged, offered to help or donated money.

"To hit 100 donations in less than a day has really got my eyes going - I really am feeling the love.”

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/rubber-ducky-sank-it

Read More
Derren Brown: How TV illusionist brought visitors flocking to Calderdale park to...
Related topics:HalifaxManchester