Disaster as Halifax man's floating record shop sinks - 1,000 records and turntables lost

Myles Greenwood, whose shop Rubber Ducky Records is based on a canal barge, was on his way to Manchester when disaster struck.

Either a rug or mattress caught on the boat’s propeller and broke the stern gland, causing the barge to sink.

He managed to save around three quarters of his records but around 1,000 have been lost, along with vital equipment including turntables, amplifiers and electronics.

Rubber Ducky Records has launched a fundraiser after the catastrophe

With the help of kind strangers who were passing at the time, Myles managed to get the barge floating again and pulled her a few locks down the canal to safety.

But there is thousands of pounds worth of repairs and replacements needed.

"The boat was an 18-month renovation project that was completed in October last year when I opened the door and took my first customers,” he said.

"The plan was to relocate to the great musical city of Manchester where I would set up shop again bringing the positive spirit of Rubber Ducky Records with it.

He lost 1,000 records as well as equipment

"I haven’t given up on the dream but she will need a full refit inside, a new engine, new stock, and new equipment.”

Myles has launched an online fundraiser with a £15,000 target.

It has already raised nearly £4,000.

He said: “I’m stunned at the love and support so far.

He was on his way to Manchester when the boat sank

"I can’t thank everyone enough who’s already messaged, offered to help or donated money.

"To hit 100 donations in less than a day has really got my eyes going - I really am feeling the love.”