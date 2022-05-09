Discover the plans for Brighouse’s future at the Deal Open Day

Taking place on Saturday 21 May between 10am and 3pm at Brighouse Open Market on Ship Street, the Open Day will showcase the latest plans with residents, business owners and organisations invited to hear about the changes being proposed, talk to those designing the projects and share their views on what happens next.

There will be a range of interactive activities for all the family, including the opportunity to add a personal touch to a large-scale piece of artwork and help write the next chapter in the story of Brighouse with building a montage of words to describe the town.

Coun Sophie Whittaker, co-chair of The Brighouse Town Deal Board, said: “It’s an exciting time for Brighouse as we prepare to invest £19 million to build a place where history lives, communities come together and memories are made.

“The Brighouse Deal is your deal – so I hope as many people as possible will join us to discover what it means for you and help us to write the next chapter in the story of our town.

“Our May Open Day will be the first in a series of events across the town, and we know Saturdays are busy times for many shops and businesses in the town centre, so if you can’t make it, don't worry - there will be plenty of other chances to discover the Deal in the weeks and months ahead."

Turner & Townsend, the global professional services company appointed to develop the projects, are supporting the consultation event at a crucial stage in the development of the Deal. Business cases for each of the projects, including initial detailed plans, must be completed and signed off by the Board and Calderdale Council, before being submitted to government by this summer.

Peter Foy, Local Government Director from Turner & Townsend, said: “We are delighted to be supporting this important consultation event and along with our professional partners Xanthe Quayle Landscape Architects and Bond Bryan. Together, we are working with the community to share their views on what happens next to help write the story of the town.”