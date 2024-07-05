Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Disgruntled town centre business owners say Halifax BID isn't doing enough to promote them.

Business Improvement District's provide additional or improved services in their areas, identified by local businesses.

Town centre businesses in Halifax voted for a five year BID renewal in November 2021, which started on April 1, 2022 and will run until March 31, 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But some businesses in the town centre say they feel not enough is being done to help them.

Shoppers in Halifax town centre.Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Simon Jackson, vice chair of Halifax Pubwatch, said: "I must express our group's deep disappointment with Halifax BID and their lack of involvement with our organisation.

"We also feel that they have minimal to no engagement with the night-time economy of Halifax.

"Despite our invitations, they have refused to attend our meetings. This is a missed opportunity, as many of our members run businesses in the center of Halifax—the very businesses BID is supposed to support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our members believe that the annual contributions from local businesses, totalling around £380,000, each year that we pay into BID are not benefiting the town as they could be.

"When we asked for transparency regarding how the money is spent, BID refused to provide details.

"We also questioned why during Covid they demanded the moneys we pledged, money most businesses could not afford during COVID, with most businesses forced to close even though the BID's own staff were also furloughed, meaning they didn’t have wages to pay.

"Furthermore, despite the importance of a digital presence, they have lacked a functioning website, a crucial tool for modern promotion. And couldn’t give us a good reason to why it still wasn’t up and running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Only recently has a website now gone live."As a group of local businesses, we feel we have no control or say in where our money is spent."

Gerry Robertson, from the White Horse pub, said: "We don't get anything, we don't see them. They used to pop in and say hello.

"They don't do anything, there's nothing to promote us.

"When it first started they'd come round with bunting for the Tour de Yorkshire, they'd give you Christmas trees to hang up outside your venues, when it was Halifax Pride they got a load of seating.

"But there's none of that, we literally do not see anybody in town from Halifax BID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I haven't seen them since Covid. The first year, they were absolutely brilliant and then we've just had nothing, you don't even see them walking round town in their purple coats anymore.

"I was talking to a business owner in the town centre the other day and they were saying 'it's a joke, what do we get for it'?

"There used to be the electronic board above Fultons where they advertised us, but that's stopped.

"It's not just the night-time economy that pays into it, it's all the shops as well, but what's to show for it?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Graham, from Maggies,said: "I don't think they're doing a good job, I don't think they've done anything for my business.

"Obviously they take a percentage of your rates, but I've never seen them promote my business once.

"I've never voted to have them, and I don't feel there's enough accountability there.

"I'm happy to pay the extra money, but why not put it towards securing the town through more cameras or more policing?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't mind paying more, I just want to see something for it.

"My opinion would be scrap it. I don't mind there being a central pot but one where everyone has a say in where it's going.

"At the moment, we don't know how it's being spent, we can't see the benefit."

"The top end of town is dying, everything's getting generated down the bottom end of town."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Council’s Director for Regeneration and Strategy, Shelagh O’Neill, said: “The Council continues to work with Business Improvement District (BID) Boards in Halifax and Brighouse to achieve our shared economic growth objectives and support thriving towns and places.

“Halifax is in an ambitious period of regeneration with unprecedented levels of investment. We’re also seeing record tourism figures and the summer programme at the Piece Hall and events as part of our Year of Culture will further support the local economy.

“We’re confident that the Business Improvement Districts will help to maximise the benefits for local businesses, local jobs and local communities.”