Jade at recently opened Kibble Bakery, Hebden Bridge

Kibble Bakery opened their second location in Hebden Bridge last summer after five years of being open in their Skipton location.

The shop offers a full human and hound menu for customers, with all food and baked goods baked in-house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have a DEFRA approved dog kitchen in our Skipton coffee shop where all of our gluten grain and wheat free dog treats are hand-baked," said Jade Banham, who owns the business with her mum Jayne Walker.

Kibble Bakery, Hebden Bridge

"We then offer these in both Skipton and Hebden Bridge location.

"Hebden Bridge is very close to our hearts as my husband lived their most of his childhood and as soon as we became dog owners we loved to spend our weekends exploring the town on big hikes including Hardcastle Craggs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We opened in July just before the school holidays and it has been a complete whirlwind, we have been finding our flow in our new kitchen and also having our outside seating space in Hebden Bridge has been perfect for those summer days.

"We have been so grateful for the feedback from the local community and our social media family who have taken the time to pay us a visit, we couldn't have asked for anything better when opening in a brand new location."

Kibble Bakery, Hebden Bridge

Jane feels the business can thrive in Hebden Bridge, despite the town already having several cafes and bakeries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our focus has and always will be to support the towns and communities where we are located, we believe there is enough for everyone to grow and flourish and we love to support other small businesses as we know how much time, dedication and passion it takes," she said.

"We stay focused on what we offer our customers both human and hound by offering an award-winning coffee blend, a homemade seasonal menu alongside homemade human treats and hand baked dog treats."

And Jane is also confident her business can survive the cost-of-living crisis.

"For any small business there is always a risk element but as a team we focus on all the positives, we never let the fear of growing our business become greater than the excitement of all the experiences that it allows us to be exposed too," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad