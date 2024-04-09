Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Don’s Discount Store is currently on Commercial Street but has announced it will be opening up in what is currently Lloyds Bank on Bradford Road.

The shop, which specialises in clearance goods, posted on Facebook: “We’ve managed to agree a deal on the Lloyds Bank unit once it becomes vacant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’ll be moving in around July time once the bank closes and the renovations have been done.

Don's Discounts Store will be moving to a new home in Brighouse

"Fresh start, more space, more bargains!”

Lloyds Bank will shut its Brighouse branch on May 28.

According to the bank’s website: “The world is becoming more digital than ever before and more of our customers are doing their everyday banking online.

"With more customers choosing to use digital ways to bank and manage their money, visits at this branch have fallen. As a result, we've made the difficult decision to close it.