Don's Discount Store: Calderdale discount shop announces it is moving to new premises for 'more space and more bargains' when bank shuts
Don’s Discount Store is currently on Commercial Street but has announced it will be opening up in what is currently Lloyds Bank on Bradford Road.
The shop, which specialises in clearance goods, posted on Facebook: “We’ve managed to agree a deal on the Lloyds Bank unit once it becomes vacant.
"We’ll be moving in around July time once the bank closes and the renovations have been done.
"Fresh start, more space, more bargains!”
Lloyds Bank will shut its Brighouse branch on May 28.
According to the bank’s website: “The world is becoming more digital than ever before and more of our customers are doing their everyday banking online.
"With more customers choosing to use digital ways to bank and manage their money, visits at this branch have fallen. As a result, we've made the difficult decision to close it.
Customers’ next nearest Lloyds Bank is in Halifax.