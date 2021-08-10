Doors open to Brighouse’s first co-working space

BrigHub founder Stefanie Hopkins.

BrigHub operates from a revitalised Victorian building and former pub, Vulcan House, purchased by Stefanie Hopkins and currently home to her PR, social media and content agency Faith PR.

The new co-working space offers room for freelancers, remote workers, start-ups and established businesses across the region to connect and collaborate over three floors and 2,780 sq ft.

Stefanie has invested a six-figure sum in the historic Victorian building and one-time pub, built in 1869 and located near Brighouse’s railway station. Vulcan House incorporates a substantial open-plan office for Faith, with three further hot-decking rooms, a large meeting room, communal kitchen and dining area. The basement is currently being developed to offer therapy rooms.

Brighub offers hot desking, dedicated desks and meeting solutions available on a flexible basis, including pay-as-you-go and fixed-term packages to suit all requirements and ambitions from just £16 a day.

Having a desk within BrigHub will provide members with a host of benefits including free Wifi, secure premises, shower facilities and outdoor space with decking and seating.

Prospective users can drop in to check out the facilities at an open afternoon on August 12 between 3pm-6pm.

Stefanie, who has run Faith PR for 13 years and is a director of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said she was excited to offer a new, vibrant alternative to traditional office space:

“I wanted to create a supportive and collaborative space for those who will continue to work flexibly beyond the pandemic; a professional, shared working environment for freelancers, start-ups, or remote workers who simply want a change from their four walls for a day and some return to ‘normality’.

“That’s why we’ve significantly invested in BrigHub to suit the needs of a modern workforce. We want the self-employed and small business owners of Calderdale and West Yorkshire to have the opportunity to work in a professional office environment, that suits their needs without costly long-term office rental contracts