Dungeons and Dragons, Warhammer and Digimon: New gaming cafe opens in Halifax town centre
Halifax has a new gaming cafe.
Shadowdust Gaming Cafe has opened up at 5-7 Old Arcade in the town centre.
Visitors can enjoy Dungeons and Dragons, Digimon, Warhammer and plenty more.
The team there say: “Our aim is to provide a space for all to relax whilst building lasting friendships – a place where you can feel right at home!”
For more details, visit the cafe’s social media accounts or email [email protected].
Halifax had been without a gaming cafe since Geek Retreat shut earlier this year.