Dungeons and Dragons, Warhammer and Digimon: New gaming cafe opens in Halifax town centre

By Sarah Fitton
Published 4th Oct 2024, 16:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Halifax has a new gaming cafe.

Shadowdust Gaming Cafe has opened up at 5-7 Old Arcade in the town centre.

Visitors can enjoy Dungeons and Dragons, Digimon, Warhammer and plenty more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team there say: “Our aim is to provide a space for all to relax whilst building lasting friendships – a place where you can feel right at home!”

For more details, visit the cafe’s social media accounts or email [email protected].

Halifax had been without a gaming cafe since Geek Retreat shut earlier this year.

Related topics:Halifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice