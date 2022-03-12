Duo of new client wins for Brighouse-based Faith

The firm, which is based in Brighouse, has been appointed by full-service diversity and inclusion consultancy, EW Group and The Rolawn Group, the UK’s leading supplier of topsoil and turf.

The EW Group contract win will see Faith deliver digital PR services to help the firm continue to build its profile as the UK’s leading equality, diversity and inclusion specialists, while improving SEO performance, driving relevant traffic and building the organisation’s links profile.

The Rolawn Group, based in Seaton Ross near York, has appointed Faith to deliver a new PR and social media strategy to launch an innovative new sub-brand, BioScapes, which is focused on boosting awareness of biodiversity in the UK.

Faith Managing Director, Stefanie Hopkins

Faith will also be delivering robust PR strategies and campaigns to further enhance the established Rolawn brand throughout the industry.

Managing director of Faith PR Stefanie Hopkins said: “It has been a busy start to the new year and this duo of wins demonstrates the continued confidence of companies to invest in their PR and social media activity despite the ongoing economic uncertainty. It is brilliant to be working across two very niche sectors, and we’re looking forward to helping to bolster the awareness of both firms.

“EW Group conducts important work that addresses unconscious bias and builds inclusive leadership in organisations. The team is excited to be working with such an inclusive and forward-thinking organisation and we can’t wait to get stuck in to help boost their profile and contribute towards the achievement of their growth ambitions.

“The Rolawn Group is a major player in the UK’s gardening and horticultural industry and a fantastic opportunity for Faith to apply our experience and expertise in this sector.

“Rolawn prides itself on leading the way in the market with an exceptionally high standard of product. We are excited to support them in expanding the way they approach their marketing strategy to help them really maximise the influence that such an established brand already enjoys.

“To be able to help launch a brand from the ground up in the shape BioScapes is also a fantastic opportunity. Both parties will work together to establish the brand as a leader in the biodiversity space.”

On appointing Faith, EW Group managing director, Rachael Wilson, said: “I’m excited to start working with the Faith team. I have seen the brilliant results they deliver for clients, on a regional, national, and international scale and we were impressed.

“The Faith team were able to demonstrate their understanding of the industry that we operate within, and the sensitivity that is involved with the work that we conduct, paired with their knowledge of the media, is invaluable. Their understanding of digital PR also aligns perfectly with our goal of improving our overall SEO performance.”

Paul Dawson, managing director of Rolawn, said: “It’s been great bringing the team at Faith on board to support our marketing strategies. Having spoken with Stefanie late last year it quickly became evident that the agency was experienced in providing consistently high-quality content, and that the team is versatile the suite of services it provides.