Eating out: Hebden Bridge restaurant destroyed by fire to open twice a week at town centre cafe

A Hebden Bridge restaurant hit by a fire will start serving again at a nearby cafe.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 12:41pm

La Perla has been shut since a fire devastated it and other businesses in Burlees House on Hangingroyd Lane in August.

Now the restaurant team say they will be serving customers once again at Mijo cafe in George’s Square.

"We are excited to share that café Mijo will be hosting La Perla nights from February 17,” they have posted on social media.

The fire last year
"Opening just 2 nights a week to treat your taste buds with enriching flavours - Friday and Saturday.

"We will be serving a set menu, which will be changing every two weeks.

"As many of you know, Mijo has limited availability, so booking is required. Bookings between 6pm to 8pm.”

The owner of La Perla told the Courier after the fire he had been left “gutted” and “heartbroken”.

He said he had run the eaterie for 12 years.

Hebden Bridge