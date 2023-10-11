Eating out in Halifax: Halifax town centre waffle house up for sale 'due to other business interests and a young family'
A Halifax town centre cafe is up for sale.
Flippin ‘Eck Crepe and Waffle House, in Westgate Arcade, is on the market for £39,950.
The business is still open but, according to the listing on Rightmove, the kiosk is being put on the market due to the owner’s “other business interests and a young family”.
"The kiosk has indoor seating, serving food and drink to eat in or takeaway five days a week,” says the listing.
"Currently trading Tuesday to Saturday, there's scope to extend working hours into the evening to maximise the full potential of its prime location and excellent reputation.
"There is also huge scope to take advantage of the bustling Sunday trade to increase sales and derive maximum profits.”