Eating out: New pizza restaurant and bar to open in West Vale after Mexican restaurant shuts
A new pizza restaurant and bar is coming to West Vale.
DIOS will open on Green Lane where Mexican restaurant and tequila bar Taquitos was.
There is no confirmed opening date but the DIOS signs are up and the new pizza place says it hopes to open soon.
As reported by the Courier, Taquitos announced it was closing at the end of January.
West Vale has recently seen a Turkish and Greek restaurant, The Corner, open – also on Green Lane - and a Scandinavian-inspired coffee bar, Scandic House, is planning to open soon in the premises underneath Cafe Thai on Stainland Road.