Eating out: Popular Halifax town centre pizza restaurant to open second eaterie in borough market
An exciting new addition is coming to Halifax Borough Market.
A pizza place in Halifax town centre is opening its second restaurant – this time inside the market.
All Pizzetto has been enjoying success on Union Street and will soon also be offering tasty food from its second eaterie.
There is not yet an official opening date but the new venture will be selling fresh home-made pasta, paninis, salad and coffee.
For more information and further updates, visit All Pizzetto’s Facebook page or their website at https://allpizzettohalifax.co.uk/