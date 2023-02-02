A pizza place in Halifax town centre is opening its second restaurant – this time inside the market.

All Pizzetto has been enjoying success on Union Street and will soon also be offering tasty food from its second eaterie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is not yet an official opening date but the new venture will be selling fresh home-made pasta, paninis, salad and coffee.

Halifax Borough Market

For more information and further updates, visit All Pizzetto’s Facebook page or their website at https://allpizzettohalifax.co.uk/