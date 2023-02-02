Eating Out: 'Regret' as West Vale restaurant announces it has shut
A restaurant in West Vale has confirmed it has closed.
Taquitos, on Green Lane, has posted on social media to say it has shut.
The Mexican restaurant and tequila bar said: “Hi guys, it is with regret that we announce that Taquitos has officially closed.
"We just want to take this opportunity to say a big heartwarming thank you to all our customers old and new who have supported us over the years.”
Customers have been expressing their sadness, with one posting: “What a shame. Loved your food.”
Another said: “Gutted for you – our favourite Mexican. Will be missed.”
The restaurant is the second in West Vale to close in less than four months.
As reported by the Halifax Courier, seafood restaurant Catch, based in Victoria Mills in West Vale, closed back in October.
Catch had five restaurants in total, with the others in Holmfirth, Headingley, Moortown and Harrogate.