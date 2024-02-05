Eclipse Energy encourages Calderdale residents to take advantage of Government home improvement funding
This initiative, aimed at reducing bills and carbon footprints, empowers households to make sustainable upgrades to their homes at no cost.
The ECO4 scheme, launched by the government in 2022, is a grant program designed to assist households in making energy-efficient improvements to their homes.
By qualifying for this grant, residents can benefit from a range of free services, including insulation, first-time central heating, air source heat pumps, and solar panels.
Eclipse Energy has worked across the North of England installing energy efficient measures in homes, both domestically and as part of large government contracts.
To be eligible for the ECO4 scheme, residents must reside in properties with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of E or lower. Additionally, individuals with a household income below £31,000 or those receiving government benefits, such as Pension Credit, Housing Benefit, Income-Based ESA, Universal Credit, Income Support, Jobseekers Allowance, Child Tax Credit, or Working Tax Credit, can apply.
Upon application, surveyors conduct a comprehensive assessment of the home to determine the suitable energy-efficient measures. The funding provided under the ECO4 scheme aims to reduce household bills and address common issues such as dampness, mould, and condensation.
Mark Bannister, Managing Director of Eclipse Energy, commented “Eclipse Energy is dedicated to making sustainable living accessible to everyone.
"The ECO4 scheme aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cost-effective solutions that not only save on energy bills but also contribute to a greener future,"