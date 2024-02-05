Eclipse Energy encourages Calderdale residents to take advantage of Government home improvement funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This initiative, aimed at reducing bills and carbon footprints, empowers households to make sustainable upgrades to their homes at no cost.

The ECO4 scheme, launched by the government in 2022, is a grant program designed to assist households in making energy-efficient improvements to their homes.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale residents have benefited from a range of home improvement measures including external wall insulation, solar panels and heat pumps

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By qualifying for this grant, residents can benefit from a range of free services, including insulation, first-time central heating, air source heat pumps, and solar panels.

Eclipse Energy has worked across the North of England installing energy efficient measures in homes, both domestically and as part of large government contracts.

To be eligible for the ECO4 scheme, residents must reside in properties with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of E or lower. Additionally, individuals with a household income below £31,000 or those receiving government benefits, such as Pension Credit, Housing Benefit, Income-Based ESA, Universal Credit, Income Support, Jobseekers Allowance, Child Tax Credit, or Working Tax Credit, can apply.

Upon application, surveyors conduct a comprehensive assessment of the home to determine the suitable energy-efficient measures. The funding provided under the ECO4 scheme aims to reduce household bills and address common issues such as dampness, mould, and condensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Bannister, Managing Director of Eclipse Energy, commented “Eclipse Energy is dedicated to making sustainable living accessible to everyone.