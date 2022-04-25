Eclipse Energy launch renewable energy division to tackle rising bills

Eclipse Energy work across The North of England installing energy efficient measures in homes, both domestically and as part of large government contracts. They are the main sponsor of Halifax Panthers Rugby League club and were recognised as Insulation Installer of the Year at the 2021 Yorkshire Energy Efficiency Awards.

The new division has already begun installing measures in homes, including solar panels and heat pumps, as homeowners look to save on their energy bills due to rising utility bills.

A record increase in global gas prices has seen the energy price cap rise 54%, effective in April, with customers having their bills rise by almost £700 on average. This sharp spike in living costs has led customers to seek out new ways to save, with renewable energy being seen as the simplest solution.

Wayne Kenward, Craig Wright and Dan Cawdron, Directors at Eclipse

Mark Bannister, Managing Director of Eclipse Energy, commented “We always had plans to offer renewable energy services for our customers, but we have moved this forward due to the impact utility bills are having on families. It’s important for us that we help tackle emissions across the country and provide people with greener, more comfortable, and cheaper to run homes”.

“With our new renewable division, we now have a complete turnkey service for our customers, offering a whole house approach covering everything from insulation to ventilation, and now giving people the option to move off grid entirely”.

The creation of the renewable energy division has also seen several new key appointments for the group, with Daniel Cawdron and Wayne Kenward joining the board of the renewable energy company to oversee management.