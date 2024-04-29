Eclipse Energy's renewables division marks its 2nd anniversary with remarkable milestones

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Established in late 2021, the renewables division has experienced rapid growth driven by competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and impactful collaborations within the industry. Recently, the division has been nominated for several awards, including Regional Solar PV Installer and Contractor of the Year at the Yorkshire Energy Efficiency Awards 2024.

Wayne Kenward, Managing Director of the renewables division, expressed his pride in the team's accomplishments, stating, "It's incredible to see how much we've achieved in just two years. We've worked tirelessly to make a positive impact on the environment and provide cost-effective solutions for our customers."

Wayne also highlighted the financial benefits customers have enjoyed, with £7.8 million saved on energy bills over the lifetime of their installed solar systems, a testament to the financial benefits of renewable energy solutions.

In addition, Eclipse Energy's commercial division has installed over 1MW of solar since December 2022, with forecasts showing rapid growth, including 5MW of commercial solar in the pipeline over the next 12 months.

Daniel Cawdron, Director of the commercial solar division, stated, "We're making significant strides towards sustainability. We're proud to have partnered with large organisations such as the National Trust, where we installed solar panels at their Hardcastle Crags site in Hebden Bridge recently."

"We're thrilled to contribute to green initiatives," he continued. "We're not only installing solar in the local area but also advancing the region's net-zero carbon targets. This endeavour not only creates green jobs but also supports the local environment, paving the way for a greener future for Yorkshire."

Looking ahead, Eclipse Energy is excited to expand its range of renewable energy solutions and continue providing top-notch customer service. With a strong commitment to renewable energy and customer satisfaction, the future is bright for Eclipse Energy.

For those interested in solar panel installation in Halifax or the surrounding North England areas, Eclipse Energy offers a free home survey and no-obligation quote. Schedule an appointment now to have your solar installed in time for summer!