Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

B&M in Bailiff Bridge is seeking permission to set up charging points and bays in its car park in a bid to cater for anticipated increasing numbers of electrical vehicles.

Iduna EVCI Asset Co 1 Limited – whose trading name is Be.EV – plans the changes for the site on Bradford Road.

The company wants permission from Calderdale Council to install eight electric vehicle charging points and eight bays, along with a feeder pillar, power bank, substation and other work at a site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company is an established electric vehicle provider based in the North West and is backed by Octopus Energy Generation, say supporting papers with the application prepared for the company by Avison Young.

If permission is granted, the electric vehicle charging spaces will be in the car park serving the B&M Bargains and Pets at Home stores at Bradford Road, Brighouse. Picture: Google

The statement says: “There is great emphasis on providing easily accessible and cost-effective electrical vehicle charging infrastructure which has initially been focussed on Greater Manchester but is now being rolled out nationally and as a result Be.EV are one of the fastest growing electric vehicle charging networks.

“Be.EV currently have over 300 charging points in place and are actively working across the country to secure additional sites in the future which are necessary to underpin the UK’s transition to electric motoring and Net Zero.”

Currently, 12 parking bays are at the site. These will be reduced to eight to allow for necessary safety measures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Siting the charging bays within a retail park which is also close to residential properties also ensures they are easily accessible to residents as well as visitors, argues the supporting statement.