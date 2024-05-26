Electric car charging points near Halifax: Calderdale B&M bids for new vehicle charging points ahead of expected rise in electric cars
and live on Freeview channel 276
Iduna EVCI Asset Co 1 Limited – whose trading name is Be.EV – plans the changes for the site on Bradford Road.
The company wants permission from Calderdale Council to install eight electric vehicle charging points and eight bays, along with a feeder pillar, power bank, substation and other work at a site.
The company is an established electric vehicle provider based in the North West and is backed by Octopus Energy Generation, say supporting papers with the application prepared for the company by Avison Young.
The statement says: “There is great emphasis on providing easily accessible and cost-effective electrical vehicle charging infrastructure which has initially been focussed on Greater Manchester but is now being rolled out nationally and as a result Be.EV are one of the fastest growing electric vehicle charging networks.
“Be.EV currently have over 300 charging points in place and are actively working across the country to secure additional sites in the future which are necessary to underpin the UK’s transition to electric motoring and Net Zero.”
Currently, 12 parking bays are at the site. These will be reduced to eight to allow for necessary safety measures.
Siting the charging bays within a retail park which is also close to residential properties also ensures they are easily accessible to residents as well as visitors, argues the supporting statement.
The application – number 24/00378/FUL – and supporting documents can be viewed on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.