Elland-based electrical engineering firm Smith Brothers welcomes operations manager

The latest onboarding also coincides with promotions for existing colleagues too, with Liam Smith moving into the role of technical director.Joining as operations manager, John Rowland — who boasts an established and varied career in the industry — will support on the delivery of all design projects, services, and infrastructure as well as orchestrating the day-to-day running of all site staff. Having worked on a range of notable projects, including helping to deliver the Northern PowerGrid’s first-ever full Active Network Management (ANM), John brings decades of expertise to the business.Prior to his time at the Northern PowerGrid, John spent 22 years as an electrical engineer in the military. He then worked for Powell (UK) Ltd where he delivered HV and MV switchgear projects in the Oil and Gas and Petrochem sectors across the UK, Middle East, Far East and USA.