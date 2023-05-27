News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Elland-based electrical engineering firm Smith Brothers welcomes operations manager

Elland-based high-voltage engineering and contracting firm Smith Brothers continues to expand its workforce with the appointment of a new operations manager.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The latest onboarding also coincides with promotions for existing colleagues too, with Liam Smith moving into the role of technical director.Joining as operations manager, John Rowland — who boasts an established and varied career in the industry — will support on the delivery of all design projects, services, and infrastructure as well as orchestrating the day-to-day running of all site staff. Having worked on a range of notable projects, including helping to deliver the Northern PowerGrid’s first-ever full Active Network Management (ANM), John brings decades of expertise to the business.Prior to his time at the Northern PowerGrid, John spent 22 years as an electrical engineer in the military. He then worked for Powell (UK) Ltd where he delivered HV and MV switchgear projects in the Oil and Gas and Petrochem sectors across the UK, Middle East, Far East and USA.

Commercial director Dave Ogen said: “John joins the business as we continue to focus on building on our industry-leading engineering capabilities, and we look forward to him supporting the wider team with his vast experience and knowledge.“This business has had a prosperous year so far, and we required an operations manager who could effectively navigate the needs of the business as we continue to expand and build our reputation within the electrical engineering sector. John’s wealth of experience made him the obvious candidate, and he will provide invaluable support to the team as we continue to deliver a portfolio of projects in an exciting time of growth and new technologies.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Read more: How famous Bollywood baddie has become new landlord at Calderdale vil...
John RowlandJohn Rowland
John Rowland
Related topics:Liam SmithNorthern Powergrid