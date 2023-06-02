Elland-based family business acquires two additional warehouses on site

The Waxman Group Ltd now owns the entire 10-acre complex on Elland Lane.

This move positions Waxman Group, in particular Waxman Energy, for further expansion and opportunities within the renewable energy sector.

The newly acquired warehouses, spanning a combined floor space of over 115,000 sq ft on the site, will provide room to support the group's expanding operations, including storage and distribution of energy solutions to solar installers.

The Waxman Group

Richard Waxman, Chairman of the Waxman Group, said: “We are delighted to now have full control of our site which gives us great potential for current and future growth of our energy business.”