News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Elland-based family business acquires two additional warehouses on site

A family-run business based in Elland has announced the acquisition of two additional warehouses on its site
By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:27 BST

The Waxman Group Ltd now owns the entire 10-acre complex on Elland Lane.

This move positions Waxman Group, in particular Waxman Energy, for further expansion and opportunities within the renewable energy sector.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The newly acquired warehouses, spanning a combined floor space of over 115,000 sq ft on the site, will provide room to support the group's expanding operations, including storage and distribution of energy solutions to solar installers.

The Waxman GroupThe Waxman Group
The Waxman Group
Most Popular

Richard Waxman, Chairman of the Waxman Group, said: “We are delighted to now have full control of our site which gives us great potential for current and future growth of our energy business.”

"We are excited about the possibilities this additional space brings, allowing us to offer a range of high-quality energy products to our customers, whilst maintaining the exceptional customer service they have come to expect from Waxman Energy."

Read More
Read more: 20 of the best chip shops in Halifax and Calderdale according to read...