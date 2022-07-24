Elland-based Lucy’s Hair Extensions wins Recycler of the Year at prestigious awards ceremony

Stylists from all over the UK and VIP guests attended the annual event to celebrate their work and successes in the field of hair extensions.

The Ball returned to Redworth Hall hotel In the North East of England for the evening, and saw the return of Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby as the host to announce the awards and winners.

Lucy Hair Extensions was one of the proud specialists to be Invited to the stage and collect her awards for recycler of the year.

Lucy Pearson

Lucy said: “ To be In a room full of such Inspirational and talented Individuals from across our Industry was really such an honour.

"To find out that we were up for an award was the very best feeling, let alone winning!

"To know that what we are doing is helping to save our oceans from oil spills and making the world a ‘greener’ place makes me feel so proud.

"As a business we work very closely with hair loss, so the recycling our used hair Is very Important to us. When Remi Cachet teamed up with Little Lady Locks children’s hair loss charity earlier this year, I knew that by recycling our used hair we could really help make a difference to these little girls life’s.

"To win such a special award that Is really close to my heart really makes me feel so proud and grateful to be In this position.”

This award Is based on the total amount of hair returned for the Remi Cachet Hair Recycling Scheme.

Remi Cachet launched the recycling scheme back In 2018 for stylists and hair extension lovers to simply send their old hair extensions back to HQ where they can then be re used for cleaning up the worlds oceans.

There Is limited choice to reuse hair extensions, some offer up for wig making, but the hair has to be of a certain condition. With a view to encourage ‘greener’ efforts In the Industry, Remi Cachet opened the scheme to all hair brands and all types of hair extensions.