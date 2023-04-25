Elland beautician has been crowned ‘Best for Brows’ for Yorkshire and the Humber at The UK Hair and Beauty Awards

Emily Rhodes set up ‘The Brow Bay’ in October 2020 after the first Covid lockdown

“There was a real gap in the market for a luxury beauty business that just specialised in brows, there was nothing like that around me,” Emily said.

"I wanted to create bespoke and tailored treatments that centred around enhancing the brow beauty of the individual”

Emily Rhodes

Emily, who specialises in treatments such as Brow Lamination and HD Brows, won the award on Friday night after beating her 14th place at the awards last year.

Emily said: “Brows are my passion! I’ve only been in the industry for just under three years and to start from the bottom with no beauty experience to win best in Yorkshire in such a short space of time is just amazing and real testament to how hard I’ve worked. The overwhelming support I’ve received from my clients and the local community is just mind-blowing ”

The 23-year old holds a degree in Marketing and Branding and has her eyes set on bigger things: “I’ve got big plans for The Brow Bay, I want to do more than just do treatments, I want my own brow empire, educating other aspiring artists not just on treatments but on the business-side of the beauty industry.”