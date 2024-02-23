Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elland Brewery was named joint winner in the Strong Stouts and Porters category of the Great British Beer Festival Winter for its 1872 Porter.

The same beer also earned the brewery a joint silver prize in the Overall Winners section.

But Jane Francis, who runs Elland Brewery with her husband Stephen, said the win was “bittersweet” as the brewery is shutting and in the process of looking for new owners.

She thanked everyone who has supported the business over the years.

Scores of people have been posting their disappointment at news of the brewery’s closure on Facebook.

One said: “A great loss to the local brewing family.”

Another posted: “Never had a bad pint of Elland beer ! Gutted you are closing down.”

One said: “Truly gutted to see you have to go.”

And another posted: “Congratulations Elland, you are going to be very, very missed.”

CAMRA’s Great British Beer Festival Winter 2024 aimed to showcase the best traditional winter brews in the country, with categories such as barley wines, strong old ales and stouts.

Staffed by beer-loving volunteers, the event brings hundreds of UK and international beers, plus real ciders and perries, to a different venue every two years.

CAMRA’s awards director Laura Emson congratulated Elland Brewery on tis win.

"Each year, judging this competition gets harder and harder as the quality beer produced by UK brewers continues to astound us."