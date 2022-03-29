Elland business Bond It marks 20 years with special celebration

Driver Brad Hutchison.

Receiving 20 year service awards were marketing manager Kirstie Cooper, regional sales manager Darren Teather and operations assistant Steve Smith.

Receiving awards for over 15 years service were Glenn Foster, Steve Ambler, Karen Bird, Julie Sutcliffe, Richard Brook, Joe Gibson and Corinne Tetley, who between them have clocked up 115 years' service.

And for 10 years and over, accumulating 143 years between them were company buyer June Kairo, national sales manager Karl Radders, David Ireland, Jo Wilkinson, Joe Crossland, Marcus Hudson, Julie Moore, Danny Kemp, Jack Collins, Ian Miller, John Kairo and Craig Shields.

Staff from Bond It

To mark the occasion in style, Bond It engaged the services for the afternoon of The Wood Fired Pizza Company, who kept the workforce happy with a steady flow of pizzas and brownies.

As an added attraction, and making the perfect introduction for their sponsorship recipients for 2022, Bond It were also joined by the MPH Touring Car Racing Team, who brought the new, fully liveried Bond It Audi RS3 LMS track car for staff to see, as well as being able to meet and chat with the driver Brad Hutchison.

From April 2022, Bond It will be the official sponsor of family run racing Team MPHR Racing from Halifax as they compete in the 2022 TCR-UK touring car championship.