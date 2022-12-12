Fleet Finders

Luke Larvin is managing director of Elland-based Full Circle Asset Finance Limited and has successfully set up set up another company which has now been trading just over a year and is booming.

Fleet Finders Limited, based on Gas Works Lane in Elland, supplies new light commercial vehicles to businesses throughout the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are already set up in the same office in Elland, but we don’t hold any stock here,” said Luke.

"All our stock is held at port and gets delivered directly to the end user.

"This enables us to keep our overheads low and keep the cost of the van low for the end user.