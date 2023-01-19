Staff from Design and Display in Elland

The company, based in Lowfields Business Park, Elland, has been manufacturing for 32 years.

The firm manufactures wall panels and joinery for commercial, residential and retail interiors.

Christmas presents which the company received were raffled off at a special Christmas breakfast for staff by ‘auctioneer’ Chairman Clive Lloyd.

This raised £400 with the remaining £100 raised by a World Cup sweepstake.

Sales Director Virginia Lloyd said: “We are delighted to have raised money for the amazing Forget Me Not children’s hospice, we have seen at first hand the wonderful work they do in our community.”

Alison Parker from Forget Me Not said: “We are grateful to everyone at Design and Display Limited for fundraising for us.

"We rely on the support of people, groups and businesses to help fund our vital work supporting babies, children and families from across West Yorkshire.