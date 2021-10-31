Elland company A.D.D. Express Ltd celebrates 30th anniversary

Owner and Managing Director of A.D.D. Express, David Fairbrother, pictured sitting in one of the lorries,

Founded in 1991, the Pall-Ex and Fortec shareholder member invited colleagues and friends from throughout both networks, as well as many long-standing customers, suppliers and partners.

The company also unveiled two new MAN trucks, adorned in special gold 30th Anniversary liveries.

The vehicles will now lead the A.D.D. Express fleet, which help to deliver distribution services across the North of the UK and beyond.

Owner and Managing Director of A.D.D. Express, David Fairbrother, has overseen the continual expansion of the business since its incorporation 30 years ago.

Speaking about reaching the milestone and why he believes the updated brand is yet another step towards long term success, he said: “I am really proud to be celebrating our 30th

Anniversary this year, especially to be able to do so with so many great colleagues and friends after what has been a challenging two years.

“The new MAN trucks look amazing in our commemorative livery, especially with the updated logo.

“We wanted to make sure our brand portrayed the quality that we work so hard to achieve every day so that’s why we wanted to update it to what you see now.

“Having a strong brand allows us to align with those of our customers. This synergy means we can work together to achieve success.”

In total, A.D.D. employs over 80 members of staff in Elland, where the business was based previously before expanding into Rochdale, and where it still maintains operations.

Looking ahead to the next few months and years, Mr Fairbrother added: “We are ready to carry on with the momentum we have built over the last 30 years.

“Our recent expansion to Rochdale and our logo update means we will be able to do just this and steer the business forward to more success.”