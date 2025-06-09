Elland firm hires new commercial director

Elland-headquartered facilities management and sustainability specialist Core Facility Services has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Chris Quinn as Commercial Director, as the company enters its next phase of national growth.

He will lead expansion across key service areas including waste, energy, IT and water, building on Core’s long-standing reputation for cost, compliance and risk management. His appointment supports the business’s strategic aim to increase its presence across the UK, including a renewed focus on Scotland.

Chris brings more than 24 years’ experience in business-to-business, service-led environments and is particularly well known for his expertise in the UK’s deregulated water market, having held senior positions at Scottish Water, Business Stream and United Utilities. In recent years he has led commercial strategy and growth at utility consultancy firms through periods of significant expansion.

Executive Director Gareth Henderson said Chris’s appointment was an important part of Core’s strategic vision for growth.

Chris Quinn, pictured with Gareth Henderson at Orchard House in Elland.

Gareth said: “Chris’s appointment reflects our focus on unlocking opportunities in both new and existing markets and strengthening our services across the board. His deep sector knowledge and proven track record in delivering business growth through long-term partnerships and customer success makes him a valuable addition to our senior team.”

Core Facility Services, headquartered in Elland with a second office in Lindley, Huddersfield, supports businesses across the UK with managing costs and compliance in energy, waste, IT and sustainability. It is also the official facilities partner for Huddersfield Town Football Club. Chris will lead the development of a new dedicated team in Scotland to support businesses there to manage operational efficiency, particularly in relation to energy and water costs.

The business has seen growing demand for joined-up advice on compliance, cost certainty and carbon reduction, and continues to build solutions that combine technical expertise with tailored customer service.

Chris said: “I’m thrilled to join Core at such an exciting stage in its journey. The business is built on strong foundations and has a reputation for service excellence that aligns with my own values. I’m particularly looking forward to working with the team to accelerate growth across the UK and unlock new opportunities, especially in Scotland, where I’ve spent much of my career.”

This latest appointment follows a series of senior role expansions at Core, as the business positions itself to meet rising demand for expertise in sustainability, cost control, compliance and risk management.