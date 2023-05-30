Elland fish and chip shop gains place amongst UK’s top fish and chip shops with accreditation

The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the trade body that represents the nation’s fish and chip shops, runs the scheme as a way of raising standards within and enhancing the profile of the fish and chip industry.

The scheme rewards shops that provide good quality products and high standards of hygiene, as well as fryers who show a high level of competence.

To qualify, each shop must go through a virtual inspection by an NFFF Approved Assessor who assesses the shop’s presentation, hygiene and cleanliness, staff training, equipment, frying and sales skills and most importantly the quality of the cooked product.

Team at Wendy's

A spokesperson for Wendy’s said: “We are delighted to gain our place in the scheme.

"To be recognised as one of the top fish and chip shops by the NFFF is indeed an honour and a credit to our hardworking staff, who I would like to offer my sincere thanks for the continued hard work and efforts to maintain our excellent reputation.

“I would personally like to thank all our customers, new and old. The support and encouragement they have offered has been great. It has motivated us to maintain our high standards which have been recognised with this accreditation.”

This accreditation sets a benchmark for quality within the industry.

NFFF President Andrew Crook explained: "The NFFF Quality Accreditation scheme is extremely comprehensive. Food safety is a key area that we examine together with other key aspects of the business including the preparation and cooking equipment, to the management of paperwork and the traceability of fish.

" Wendy’s Chippy” clearly takes pride in where it sources its fish and potatoes from,” said Andrew. "Achieving the NFFF Quality Accreditation provides reassurance to customers that they are being served cooked food using high-quality ingredients.”

