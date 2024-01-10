Elland florist becomes double-award winner in first year for new owner

An Elland-based florist is celebrating after winning two awards.has won two awards.

EarthThings, on Huddersfield Road, was named Florist of the Year by Yorkshire Prestige and Wedding Florist of the Year, awarded by SME News Northern Enterprise.

When EarthThings was purchased by current owner, Lisa Parr, in August 2022, only five weddings were booked – the team prepared the flowers for sixty weddings in 2023 and are already taking bookings as far ahead as 2025.

In December 2023, the shop was relocated with a £170,000 investment.

April Thorley. Head Florist, and Lisa Parr, Owner, of EarthThings

The growth plans don’t stop there, Lisa is also underway with an expansion to the premises to build a consultation room at the rear of the shop to offer customers privacy as they select important and sentimental flowers, as part of her efforts to expand EarthThings’ service offering.

Lisa Parr first started working at the same florist as a Saturday girl 27 years ago, whilst dreaming of one day owning the shop.

After working for West Yorkshire Police for 17 years, and then working overseas, Lisa bought the florist and has since used her passion for service and quality to help increase sales, as well as boosting the online presence through social media marketing.

Speaking about her success, Lisa said: "This recognition is testament to the staff working at EarthThings.

"We are all so closeknit, a little florist family! Winning the awards provides that external verification that all our hard work is paying off.

“Although we’ve faced competition from supermarkets and flower providers who we know can offer cheap alternatives, we value our family-oriented service and a more bespoke and personal offering.

“My training as a police officer, which involved dealing with people in difficult circumstances, has taught me the importance of space at times when people need to grieve.

“That’s why we’re building a consultation room, so that people have the privacy they need when they’re selecting flowers for specific occasions.