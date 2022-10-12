Elland-headquartered A-SAFE unveils a refresh of its long-established brand

At the heart of the rebrand is a complete refresh of A-SAFE’s brand identity, with an evolved logo that builds on nearly 40 years of brand equity while setting out an ambitious stall for the business’s future. The new logo retains A-SAFE’s iconic black and yellow branding and distinctive typography, but introduces a new symbol that evolves the roundel to ensure it can be utilised in a wide-range of settings.

The rebrand sees A-SAFE launch a brand new company strapline – Pioneering Workplace Safety. The slogan references A-SAFE’s longstanding commitment to innovation; from being the inventor and inaugural manufacturer of industrial strength polymer safety barriers to continuing to pioneer leading-edge products that maximise safety and ensure efficiency for workplaces across a wide variety of sectors.

James Smith, Co-Founder and Director at A-SAFE, says: “We are incredibly excited to be launching A-SAFE’s brand evolution; a major milestone for the business. Encompassing an enhanced logo, new brand promise and an exciting refresh of our corporate look and feel, this announcement firmly marks A-SAFE as a global business.

A-SAFE unveils a refresh of its brand

“The branding reflects our central ethos of innovating to build world-class products that anticipate needs and break new ground. Where others see the norm, we see problems that need solutions – a mindset that is reflected in our brand evolution.”

Annette Forster, Chief Marketing Officer, adds: “A-SAFE’s brand has been almost 40 years in the making, and this latest evolution of our brand reflects the wider evolution our business has undertaken. We believe ‘Pioneering Workplace Safety’ is more than just a strapline; it sums up our ethos of wanting to constantly innovate and evolve, to ensure we’re offering the best possible levels of service to our truly global customer base.