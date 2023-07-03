News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Elland pet food manufacturer expands with new chief financial officer appointment

Calderdale-based pet food manufacturer, Sniffers Pet Care, has appointed a new chief financial officer to support its rapid growth trajectory.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 15:15 BST- 2 min read

The Elland-based firm, which manufactures natural pet treats for customers including Pets at Home and Jollyes and hundreds of independent retailers, has recruited Peter Harrison to head up its finance department.

The appointment follows a £1.75m investment Sniffers secured last September from the Yorkshire-based private equity house Traditum to support the rollout of new brands and product ranges, as well as invest in manufacturing and distribution roles at its site in Elland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peter brings with him over 15 years of FMCG and manufacturing industry experience, having held senior positions with Morrisons, Asda and Victoria Plum. He joins from Aviva Bus where he was head of commercial finance. His experience of both Plc retail and private equity backed firms will play a crucial role in scaling Sniffers and its own recently launched natural dog food brand, NAW.

Peter Harrison, CFO SniffersPeter Harrison, CFO Sniffers
Peter Harrison, CFO Sniffers
Most Popular

His responsibilities at Sniffers will include strategic and financial planning, working across all areas of the business to provide financial and commercial support to help Sniffers build on its established position and continue its growth.

Speaking about his appointment to chief financial officer, Peter said: "After spending several years in large corporations, I am excited to apply my knowledge and expertise in food retail to a high growth, PE-backed SME once again.

“The UK pet food sector is an exciting place to be right now, and Sniffers is ideally placed to achieve significant growth and deliver new product propositions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our newly launched NAW brand, offers all-natural, no additives, and recyclable dog treats and aligns perfectly with the needs of the market, and I am eager to contribute to its success."

Simon Brown, the CEO of Sniffers Pet Care, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Peter on board as our new chief financial officer. With the calibre of his financial and commercial experience, coupled with his deep understanding of the FMCG and retail industry, we believe he will help us propel forward our vision for Sniffers to become one of the UK’s leading natural pet treat manufacturers."

Read More
House prices in Calderdale: the 10 areas where property values are rising fastes...
Related topics:CalderdaleSimon BrownPets at Home