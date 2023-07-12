Following a community request, LINK has confirmed that the town will benefit from a new banking hub as part of a wider commitment to protect access to cash.

Elland is one of four towns across the UK due to receive a banking hub in LINK’s latest round of announcements. There are currently seven banking hubs up and running across the UK including in London, Essex and Ayrshire.

In 2021, the banking industry agreed that following the closure of any bank branch, LINK will identify whether a community requires further cash services. After receiving a request from the Elland community, LINK has recommended the hub.

Cash access and ATM network LINK has announced that a new banking hub will be coming to Elland

Banking hubs are a shared banking space, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone. The hub will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

In addition, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.

The banking hub will now be delivered by Cash Access UK. Over the next few weeks, it will begin to engage with the local community and to start looking for potential sites.

Calder Valley MP, Craig Whittaker, said: ““I know how much bank closures in Elland have affected local residents and the town centre. That is why I am incredibly pleased that Calder Valley residents are set to benefit from a new banking hub in Elland.

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker

"Many people, particularly the elderly, still rely on in-person services and this announcement will come as great relief to those residents who do not yet have access to digital services, who feel increasingly left behind by the closure of a great number of high street banks.”

Elland Councillor David Veitch said: “This is tremendous news for the community of Elland on different levels. A banking hub provides a much needed service and helps bring footfall into the town.”