Current chairman Mark Denham’s father Keith started Elland Fabrications Ltd in June 1973 and it has since relocated a few times during the years, purchasing its current home in 1990 at the old Asquith Butler buildings at Highroad Well in Halifax.

The company has progressed from working as a small sub-contractor to being one of the highest regarded steelwork contractors in the UK, constructing a variety of steel buildings from portal frames to sporting grandstands to UK headquarters for the likes of Facebook, Sony and Nike, as well as working on supermarkets and hospitals.

In Calderdale, Elland Steel has helped deliver schools at Sowerby Bridge, Ryburn and Trinity Academy, as well as the new bus station in Halifax, a number of buildings at Lowfields, the Asda supermarket at Pellon and the Sainsburys supermarket in Brighouse.

The directors of Elland Steel celebrating 50 years of the company

In February 2021, the company’s shareholders sold the business to the employees under an Employee Ownership Trust structure and this year the company made sufficient profits to trigger the company wide employee bonus scheme.

"Fifty years in the steel contracting industry is a real achievement,” said Mark, “and all employees past and present are proud to be part of that success.”