'End of an era' for Calderdale shop up for sale after 18 years with same owner

Ruby Shoes Day is up for sale

A Calderdale shoe shop which has been with the same owner for nearly two decades has gone on the market.

Ruby Shoes Day, on Market Street in Hebden Bridge, is open as usual but has gone up for sale.

The shoe shop’s owners say it is “the end of an era but hopefully the start of a new one for someone else”.

They have posted: “We've had a blast and enjoyed every minute of the last 18 years.

"As for now, it's business as usual, so hopefully see some of you soon. If not in person, head to our website. Spring stock arriving daily at the moment.”

The shop is up for sale with an asking price of £565,000.

According to its listing on property website Rightmove, it is is run in “very easy hours” over a seven-day week showing net profits in excess of £100,000 and adjusted net profits in excess of £140,000.

"Rarely are such profitable shoe shops available on the open market,” says the listing. “Early viewings are highly recommended.

"The business has huge scope to increase here as currently only 15 per cent of sales come from online and, with a modest Google ad words campaign, this could in our opinion be substantially increased.

"The property occupies a prime site fronting onto the main road through this quaint market town with a diverse percentage of independent shops and eateries which also provides a stream of tourists in addition to the large local trade.”

For more details, contact estate agent Ernest Wilson on 0113 2382900.