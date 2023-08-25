News you can trust since 1853
England's Business Awards winners: Halifax tanning salon named best in West Yorkshire at prestigious awards

The team at a Halifax tanning salon are celebrating winning a top award.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Aug 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Designer Skin Tanning Studio, on Sandhall Lane in Highroad Well, has been named Best Tanning Salon in West Yorkshire at the England’s Business Awards.

The salon was picked from 300 entries to win the prestigious title.

Owner Lisa Eggett said they were nominated by a customer and she and the team are delighted to have won.

Designer Skin Tanning Studio, Halifax, has won a best in West Yorkshire award. Pictured are owner Lisa Eggett, left, and Ellie Fullard.Designer Skin Tanning Studio, Halifax, has won a best in West Yorkshire award. Pictured are owner Lisa Eggett, left, and Ellie Fullard.
Designer Skin Tanning Studio, Halifax, has won a best in West Yorkshire award. Pictured are owner Lisa Eggett, left, and Ellie Fullard.
She has worked there for 21 years, taking over the running of the salon two years ago.

She credited the win to the friendly staff who are full of advice for clients.

"Our customer service is fantastic and the salon is lovely and clean,” she added.

"Thank you to everyone who voted and all our customers who support us.”

Now the salon will go through to the national round of the contest taking place later this year.

