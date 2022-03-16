English Tourism Week: Residents in Calderdale being encouraged to love their local town

The theme of the national awareness week, led by VisitEngland, is “You’re Welcome”, sending the message that the tourism industry is ready and working hard to welcome visitors back.

Visit Calderdale is teaming up with Visit Bradford, Visit Leeds and Experience Wakefield to promote ‘20 things you didn’t know about West Yorkshire’, inviting people to discover, or rediscover, some of the region’s most iconic places and to follow #EnjoyWestYorkshire on social media.

The four areas also joined forces in 2021 to promote local autumn and festive activities.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stunning Calderdale countryside

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, said: “Safely welcoming people back to Calderdale and rebuilding our visitor economy is a key part of our inclusive economic recovery from the pandemic.

"Our tourism figures in 2021 showed that 2019 was the best year ever for Calderdale’s visitor economy, when tourism was worth just under £400 million locally. This highlights the growing appeal of the borough’s distinctiveness and the impact of our attractions, heritage, culture and high-profile filming such as Gentleman Jack.

“Everyone in the tourism industry and across our business and voluntary sectors has been working so hard to get our towns back up and running."