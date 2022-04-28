Enterprising Calderdale communities to be showcase their skills at exciting new food festival

The Flavourfest market is due to take place outside Calderdale College, as part of a month-long festival of events and activities in June 2022.

The free event looks to celebrate the richness of culture and diversity in Calderdale and promote the Park and Warley areas of the borough as great places to live, work and visit.

Calderdale Council’s Director of Regeneration and Strategy, Shelagh O’Neill, said: “The Flavourfest local market is an exciting opportunity for existing local food businesses and for those with a spark of an idea looking for a place to start out.

The Flavourfest market will showcase Calderdale businesses and people

“The event itself will also be great for the local community and showcase the diversity of food businesses in the Calderdale area and especially within the Park and Warley wards. It will also support the borough’s continued economic recovery from COVID-19 and it will be great to see communities come together once again to enjoy a celebration of culture and world food.”

The Flavourfest event is part of the Park and Warley Inclusive Economy Project, a pilot project testing how local investment and can build community wealth and increase economic activity in the area.